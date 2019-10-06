News

#ImStaying

'I'm staying'- Patriotism brings rays of light in gloom of broken SA

06 October 2019 - 00:19 By SUTHENTHIRA GOVENDER and LWANDILE BHENGU

Condensed-milk potato salad, beaded stethoscopes and stories of strangers paying one’s bill have swept up hundreds of thousands of South Africans in a tsunami of positivity and hope.

People have reaffirmed their patriotism in a social media group in the face of violent crime, grime, corruption and despair...

