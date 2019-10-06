Julius Malema 'prefers' slap-happy MP Marshall Dlamini for leadership job

Supporters of EFF leader Julius Malema want controversial MP Marshall Dlamini to replace Godrich Gardee as the party's secretary-general.



This is according to several sources in the EFF who this week indicated that those close to Malema have begun lobbying for Dlamini to be elected as the new secretary-general at the party's national congress in December...