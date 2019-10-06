Julius Malema 'prefers' slap-happy MP Marshall Dlamini for leadership job
06 October 2019 - 00:01
Supporters of EFF leader Julius Malema want controversial MP Marshall Dlamini to replace Godrich Gardee as the party's secretary-general.
This is according to several sources in the EFF who this week indicated that those close to Malema have begun lobbying for Dlamini to be elected as the new secretary-general at the party's national congress in December...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.