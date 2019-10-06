Moms on the Cape Flats step in to teach math amid gang mayhem

Numeracy project run by mothers a tonic in high-crime Cape Flats

Some people on the Cape Flats want revenge on gangsters, others want the military to stay forever, and many just dream of escaping.



But for a group of women in the violent community of Elsies River, a programme called Math Moms is proving a powerful antidote to a life of trauma and fear...