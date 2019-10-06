Moms on the Cape Flats step in to teach math amid gang mayhem
Numeracy project run by mothers a tonic in high-crime Cape Flats
06 October 2019 - 00:02
Some people on the Cape Flats want revenge on gangsters, others want the military to stay forever, and many just dream of escaping.
But for a group of women in the violent community of Elsies River, a programme called Math Moms is proving a powerful antidote to a life of trauma and fear...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.