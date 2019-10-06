News

Moms on the Cape Flats step in to teach math amid gang mayhem

Numeracy project run by mothers a tonic in high-crime Cape Flats

06 October 2019 - 00:02 By TANYA FARBER

Some people on the Cape Flats want revenge on gangsters, others want the military to stay forever, and many just dream of escaping.

But for a group of women in the violent community of Elsies River, a programme called Math Moms is proving a powerful antidote to a life of trauma and fear...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tony Leon part of delegation sent to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit News
  2. DA foes press Mmusi on who pays his rent News
  3. Crooked Public Works officials plunder state land News
  4. US envoy tells Zimbabwe to clean up its act News
  5. Mango jet nosedives amidst fresh SAA investigation into looting & corruption News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X