#ImStaying
‘My village put me in medical school’
06 October 2019 - 00:00
They say it takes a village to raise a child, and fourth-year University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) medical student Lindelani Sithole says he is living proof of that.
When Sithole matriculated in 2011 with exceptional marks, particularly in maths and life science, he had little chance of realising his dream of becoming a doctor as he was from a poor family and had to take care of his sick mother and grandmother as well as his younger sister...
