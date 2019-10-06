The A-listers

SOCIAL | A-listers walk the black carpet at Gauteng Sports Awards

From chugging down Bonang’s champopo to catching up with Caster, who led the track of sporting figures gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre on Sunday evening for this year’s Gauteng Sports Awards.



This is the trophy fest which, for no reason I could work out, rolls out a black rather than a red carpet for those who relish the limelight to strut...