Zimbabwe
'Tell the truth about inflation' Zim workers union demands
Court action seeks to force government to resume publication of annual inflation data
06 October 2019 - 00:04
The government ban on the publication of inflation figures as Zimbabwe's economy takes a nosedive has been challenged in court by former finance minister Tendai Biti.
Biti, a lawyer, is representing the National Social Security Authority Workers' Union (NSSAWU) and the Zimbabwe Pension and Insurance Rights Trust (ZPIRT), which champions the rights of pension-fund members and policyholders...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.