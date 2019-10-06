Zimbabwe

'Tell the truth about inflation' Zim workers union demands

Court action seeks to force government to resume publication of annual inflation data

The government ban on the publication of inflation figures as Zimbabwe's economy takes a nosedive has been challenged in court by former finance minister Tendai Biti.



Biti, a lawyer, is representing the National Social Security Authority Workers' Union (NSSAWU) and the Zimbabwe Pension and Insurance Rights Trust (ZPIRT), which champions the rights of pension-fund members and policyholders...