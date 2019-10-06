News

Zimbabwe

'Tell the truth about inflation' Zim workers union demands

Court action seeks to force government to resume publication of annual inflation data

06 October 2019 - 00:04 By LENIN NDEBELE

The government ban on the publication of inflation figures as Zimbabwe's economy takes a nosedive has been challenged in court by former finance minister Tendai Biti.

Biti, a lawyer, is representing the National Social Security Authority Workers' Union (NSSAWU) and the Zimbabwe Pension and Insurance Rights Trust (ZPIRT), which champions the rights of pension-fund members and policyholders...

