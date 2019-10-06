Vice-Chancellors' pay bonanza is 'out of control'

Academics slate varsity bonuses and pay anomalies

Academics are calling for the scrapping of performance bonuses for university vice-chancellors, after two of them pocketed R1.1m each last year.



Some have also questioned why senior executives of underperforming universities or those mired in controversy earn more than those managing institutions that feature prominently in world university rankings...