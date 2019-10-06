Walking on the wild side can be hard on trendy Melville's packed pavements
06 October 2019 - 00:01
The trendy Johannesburg suburb of Melville has become the centre of a heated pavement war.
A restaurant owner in the area — which was recently named one of the top 10 coolest suburbs in the world — appeared in court this week alongside a member of the public after the two got into a scuffle over the blocking off of pavements with chairs and tables, forcing people to walk in the street...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.