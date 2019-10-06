Walking on the wild side can be hard on trendy Melville's packed pavements

The trendy Johannesburg suburb of Melville has become the centre of a heated pavement war.



A restaurant owner in the area — which was recently named one of the top 10 coolest suburbs in the world — appeared in court this week alongside a member of the public after the two got into a scuffle over the blocking off of pavements with chairs and tables, forcing people to walk in the street...