#ImStaying

Woman in search of the car guard she cried with at Bon Jovi concert

It’s been six years since Johannesburg entrepreneur Marian Geddes held hands and cried with a car guard at a Bon Jovi concert she invited him to. And now there’s a manhunt to find him.



After posting on the #ImStaying Facebook page this week about her chance encounter with the young man known only as Sipho, Geddes says she may be a step closer to reuniting with him...