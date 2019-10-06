News

#ImStaying

Woman in search of the car guard she cried with at Bon Jovi concert

06 October 2019 - 00:00 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER

It’s been six years since Johannesburg entrepreneur Marian Geddes held hands and cried with a car guard at a Bon Jovi concert she invited him to. And now there’s a manhunt to find him.

After posting on the #ImStaying Facebook page this week about her chance encounter with the young man known only as Sipho, Geddes says she may be a step closer to reuniting with him...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tony Leon part of delegation sent to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit News
  2. DA foes press Mmusi on who pays his rent News
  3. Crooked Public Works officials plunder state land News
  4. US envoy tells Zimbabwe to clean up its act News
  5. Mango jet nosedives amidst fresh SAA investigation into looting & corruption News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X