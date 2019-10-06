#ImStaying
Woman in search of the car guard she cried with at Bon Jovi concert
06 October 2019 - 00:00
It’s been six years since Johannesburg entrepreneur Marian Geddes held hands and cried with a car guard at a Bon Jovi concert she invited him to. And now there’s a manhunt to find him.
After posting on the #ImStaying Facebook page this week about her chance encounter with the young man known only as Sipho, Geddes says she may be a step closer to reuniting with him...
