Zimbabwe
Zim youth tell their ghetto stories through music
06 October 2019 - 00:00
At the corner of Rusike Street in Mbare - one of the oldest townships in Harare - a group of youngsters gather to cheer a teen using rhyme and rhythm to poke fun at Zimbabwe's problems.
His name is Tafadzwa Daka and he sings about a "stolen election" and cowards running away from ill-equipped police. In the lyrics the 18-year-old dreams of being a soldier one day, not to deal with rioters but to get the guy who took his girl away...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.