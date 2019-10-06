Zimbabwe

Zim youth tell their ghetto stories through music

At the corner of Rusike Street in Mbare - one of the oldest townships in Harare - a group of youngsters gather to cheer a teen using rhyme and rhythm to poke fun at Zimbabwe's problems.



His name is Tafadzwa Daka and he sings about a "stolen election" and cowards running away from ill-equipped police. In the lyrics the 18-year-old dreams of being a soldier one day, not to deal with rioters but to get the guy who took his girl away...