DA's federal executive rejects calls for Mmusi Maimane to step down

The DA's federal executive (Fedex) has rejected a recommendation that embattled leader Mmusi Maimane step down.



The Sunday Times can reveal that DA provincial leaders closed ranks around Maimane at a Fedex meeting on Friday, telling former party leader Tony Leon and his ally Ryan Coetzee it was undemocratic to ask Maimane to vacate office...