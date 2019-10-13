DA's federal executive rejects calls for Mmusi Maimane to step down
13 October 2019 - 00:04
The DA's federal executive (Fedex) has rejected a recommendation that embattled leader Mmusi Maimane step down.
The Sunday Times can reveal that DA provincial leaders closed ranks around Maimane at a Fedex meeting on Friday, telling former party leader Tony Leon and his ally Ryan Coetzee it was undemocratic to ask Maimane to vacate office...
