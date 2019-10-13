Death of 76 puppies exposes 'cruel' state of police dog facility
13 October 2019 - 00:01
An outbreak of parvovirus, which has killed 76 puppies at the police K9 training facility in Pretoria in the past six weeks, has exposed allegations of gross incompetence among senior officers responsible for the dogs' welfare.
Now two Western Cape police dog handlers have laid charges of animal neglect against police management, which they claim allowed critical medication to run out in January...
