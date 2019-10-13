Department of Justice hires top legal eagles to nail state capture looters
13 October 2019 - 00:04
Emboldened by the decision of the US state department to place sanctions on the Gupta brothers and their business associate Salim Essa, SA's department of justice (DoJ) has unleashed the country's top legal minds to prosecute state capture crimes.
Legal eagles Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Wim Trengove, Ngwako Maenetje and Geoff Budlender have been briefed to help with the investigation and prosecution of state capture crimes...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.