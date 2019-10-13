Department of Justice hires top legal eagles to nail state capture looters

Emboldened by the decision of the US state department to place sanctions on the Gupta brothers and their business associate Salim Essa, SA's department of justice (DoJ) has unleashed the country's top legal minds to prosecute state capture crimes.



Legal eagles Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Wim Trengove, Ngwako Maenetje and Geoff Budlender have been briefed to help with the investigation and prosecution of state capture crimes...