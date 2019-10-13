News

Department of Justice hires top legal eagles to nail state capture looters

13 October 2019 - 00:04 By QAANITAH HUNTER

Emboldened by the decision of the US state department to place sanctions on the Gupta brothers and their business associate Salim Essa, SA's department of justice (DoJ) has unleashed the country's top legal minds to prosecute state capture crimes.

Legal eagles Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Wim Trengove, Ngwako Maenetje and Geoff Budlender have been briefed to help with the investigation and prosecution of state capture crimes...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bloody water-polo feud engulfs top Cape schools News
  2. Tony Leon part of delegation sent to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit News
  3. Eben Etzebeth's 'Wolf Pack' notorious for racism & violence, say townsfolk News
  4. Mango jet nosedives amidst fresh SAA investigation into looting & corruption News
  5. Oprah's first SA pupils are headed for the top News

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
X