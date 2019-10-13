Fears over media freedom in Zimbabwe
Last independent journalists see threat in AMH deal with president's relative
13 October 2019 - 00:03
Journalists at Trevor Ncube's newspapers fear the publisher's plan to sell a stake in his company to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son-in-law will silence Zimbabwe's last independent media voices.
The Sunday Times understands that Ncube and lawyer-businessperson Gerald Mlotshwa - who married Mnangagwa's daughter Farai in April 2016 - are at an advanced stage of negotiations that will see Ncube sell 40% of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), publisher of the Zimbabwe Independent, The Standard and NewsDay...
