Former Springbok coach's niece 'in an affair' with Bishops school boy
13 October 2019 - 00:04
Former Springbok rugby coach Nick Mallett's niece has resigned as a teacher at a leading Cape Town boys' school amid allegations of a sexual relationship with a pupil.
Fiona Viotti, 30, left Bishops with immediate effect this week as the R150,000-a-year school appointed an attorney to investigate what the principal described as "serious misconduct"...
