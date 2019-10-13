Former Springbok coach's niece 'in an affair' with Bishops school boy

Former Springbok rugby coach Nick Mallett's niece has resigned as a teacher at a leading Cape Town boys' school amid allegations of a sexual relationship with a pupil.



Fiona Viotti, 30, left Bishops with immediate effect this week as the R150,000-a-year school appointed an attorney to investigate what the principal described as "serious misconduct"...