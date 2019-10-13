Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed
13 October 2019 - 00:05
A "fraudulent" application for a home loan with VBS Mutual Bank has cast light on what appears to be a slush fund to channel money to the EFF or its leader, Julius Malema.
An analysis of records obtained during an investigation into the looting of VBS bank shows that a company called Santaclara Trading received deposits totalling millions of rands from Malema's lawyer, other companies doing work for the government in Limpopo, and the EFF itself...
