LISTEN | Suspected underworld boss accuses would-be top cop of asking for bribes
Alleged mobster says Jeremy Vearey is guilty of extorting money
13 October 2019 - 00:02
The Western Cape’s head of detectives and would-be police commissioner, Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey, has been accused by suspected underworld boss Nafiz Modack of soliciting bribes.
Modack complained to the police in April that he was being extorted by Vearey and officers under his command...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.