LISTEN | Suspected underworld boss accuses would-be top cop of asking for bribes

Alleged mobster says Jeremy Vearey is guilty of extorting money

The Western Cape’s head of detectives and would-be police commissioner, Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey, has been accused by suspected underworld boss Nafiz Modack of soliciting bribes.



Modack complained to the police in April that he was being extorted by Vearey and officers under his command...