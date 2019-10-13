LISTEN | Suspected underworld boss accuses would-be top cop of asking for bribes

The Western Cape’s head of detectives and would-be police commissioner, Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey, has been accused by suspected underworld boss Nafiz Modack of soliciting bribes.

Modack complained to the police in April that he was being extorted by Vearey and officers under his command.

His affidavits, signed on April 10 under a case number issued at Parow police station in Cape Town, provide context to an audio recording of conversations believed to involve Vearey, Modack and an alleged go-between, Mohamedaly Hanware.

The conversation included references to packets of “biltong” (allegedly R10,000 in cash) and “olive trees” and “roses” (allegedly firearms).

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told the Sunday Times the investigation of Modack’s allegations was being handled by the police anti-corruption unit. The director for public prosecutions in the Western Cape sent the docket to the unit for further investigation on September 11, he said.

Vearey responded to questions from the Sunday Times by denying the allegations against him. “What you allege is false and defamatory and will be dealt with as such with this letter [the Sunday Times questions] as reference as well as with what is published by you,” he said.

He rejected an offer to listen to the recording and demanded that it be sent to him for “forensic analysis”.