MTV dumps SA comedian over offensive jokes
13 October 2019 - 00:00
MTV has dumped controversial South African comedian Kevin Meyer after widespread public outrage at his offensive jokes.
And the SA Human Rights Commission is investigating the man dubbed by some media as SA’s “least funny comedian” after DA councillor Martin Meyer laid a complaint about his “sexist, xenophobic and racist statements thinly disguised as jokes”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.