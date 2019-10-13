President asked to intervene in State Security Agency impasse
13 October 2019 - 00:03
The cabinet minister responsible for the State Security Agency, Ayanda Dlodlo, has fallen out with two of her top spies.
One of the spies is Sam Muofhe, the head of the domestic spying branch and an old friend of President Cyril Ramaphosa...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.