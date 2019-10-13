News

President asked to intervene in State Security Agency impasse

13 October 2019 - 00:03 By QAANITAH HUNTER

The cabinet minister responsible for the State Security Agency, Ayanda Dlodlo, has fallen out with two of her top spies.

One of the spies is Sam Muofhe, the head of the domestic spying branch and an old friend of President Cyril Ramaphosa...

