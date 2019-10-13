SA man on Alaskan murder rap was a 'meek and loved by all'
13 October 2019 - 00:00
While Eastern Cape-born Brian Smith faces a looming murder trial in Alaska, his childhood friends told of a meek man who was loved by all.
The 48-year-old IT technician, who was raised in Queenstown and lived in Port Elizabeth, was arrested in Anchorage on Tuesday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.