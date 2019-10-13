Wind of change for rural settlement as they go off the main power grid
13 October 2019 - 00:00
In the tiny rural settlement of Upper Blinkwater in the Eastern Cape, a small electricity grid will eventually rely mainly on solar and wind energy and could become a gamechanger for remote areas beyond Eskom’s reach.
The area’s mini-grid is being piloted as a solution for isolated communities and represents the growing government interest in renewable energy in the revised integrated resource plan (IRP)...
