Zim mine aims to recoup staff scam losses
13 October 2019 - 00:00
Mimosa Mine, a joint venture between Mauritius-based Aquarius Platinum and SA's Impala Platinum, is battling to recover about US$700,000 from employees found guilty of defrauding the company.
The company fired 37 people implicated after an internal investigation and disciplinary hearing found them guilty of falsely claiming acting allowances for almost five years, said MD Farai Makoni...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.