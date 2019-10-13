Zim mine aims to recoup staff scam losses

Mimosa Mine, a joint venture between Mauritius-based Aquarius Platinum and SA's Impala Platinum, is battling to recover about US$700,000 from employees found guilty of defrauding the company.



The company fired 37 people implicated after an internal investigation and disciplinary hearing found them guilty of falsely claiming acting allowances for almost five years, said MD Farai Makoni...