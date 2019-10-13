Zim MPs to sue speaker for docking pay over protest
13 October 2019 - 00:01
MDC Alliance legislators have resolved to sue speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda after he ignored demands to reverse the docking of their allowances.
The dispute arose two weeks ago when the opposition MPs refused to stand when President Emmerson Mnangagwa entered parliament for his state of the nation address...
