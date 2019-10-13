News

Zimbabwe car manufacturers cry foul over bus import plan

13 October 2019 - 00:01 By KENNETH MATIMAIRE

Zimbabwe is planning to import 1,700 buses from SA, China and Belarus despite President Emmerson Mnangagwa promising he would give the local automotive industry a boost in an economy begging for growth.

"I'm so frustrated. We have done everything in our power to invite all the powers that be so that they appreciate our capacity," said Quest Motor Corporation director Tarik Adam...

