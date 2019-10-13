Zimbabwe famine victims eating roots to fill stomachs
13 October 2019 - 00:03
Cases of malnutrition are on the rise, doctors say, as the poor resort to eating tree roots and wild fruits in a bid to survive until the next harvest season.
The government is seeking help from international donors as it battles to ease the catastrophic famine, which is partly caused by drought...
