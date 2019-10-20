All systems go for SA's matrics after intensive swotting

SA’s matrics have been locked in, sent to camp, drilled and made to attend school on weekends and school holidays in rigorous preparation for the National Senior Certificate examination.



Department of basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli told a parliamentary portfolio committee this week that vacation schools had targeted progressed pupils, pupils at risk, moderate and high achievers, pupils from underperforming schools, serial underperforming schools, schools with new grade 12 teachers and schools offering grade 12 for the first time...