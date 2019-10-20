Bishops sex scandal: Teacher's explicit pictures, videos uploaded on porn site

Lawyer briefed to find source of saucy video, and have it removed

A teacher at the centre of a sex investigation at an elite Cape Town boys’ school has pulled out all the stops to control the damage caused by the uploading of explicit pictures and videos on pornography websites.



Lawyer Emma Sadleir, who specialises in social media and internet law, told the Sunday Times she had been hired by people close to Fiona Viotti, 32, to trace the person who uploaded the material and have it removed...