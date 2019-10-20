British speedster chases speed record in Kalahari desert

A speeding car in the Kalahari is either fleeing a gemsbok or a traffic cop — or so the locals say.



But the only thing catching up with Andy Green is history as the British speedster pins his hopes on a jet-powered car and a 19km stretch of South African desert in an attempt to break his own land speed record of 1,227.9km/h...