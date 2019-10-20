Bushveld hide belonging to Dane accused of siphoning R247m sold for dololo

A secluded bush lodge on the fringes of the Kruger National Park, masked from prying eyes by a veil of thorn trees, was the perfect hideaway for Britta Nielsen and her son, Jimmy Hayat.



Nielsen, who worked for Denmark’s Board of Health and Welfare for 47 years, is accused of siphoning R247m in aid meant for the Scandinavian country’s poorest citizens and using the loot to live the high life in SA with Hayat...