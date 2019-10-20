Dr Beale’s theatre of nightmares: Families blame paediatric surgeon for kids' deaths
20 October 2019 - 06:42
A grieving Johannesburg family has blamed a top paediatric surgeon for the death of their 10-year-old son, after the child died following a seemingly routine procedure.
The Sayed family claim the actions of Wits University professor emeritus of paediatric surgery Peter Beale, 73, and his anaesthetist, Dr Abdulhay Munshi, 56, caused the agonising and traumatic death of their son, Zayyaan, last Friday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.