Dr Beale’s theatre of nightmares: Families blame paediatric surgeon for kids' deaths

A grieving Johannesburg family has blamed a top paediatric surgeon for the death of their 10-year-old son, after the child died following a seemingly routine procedure.



The Sayed family claim the actions of Wits University professor emeritus of paediatric surgery Peter Beale, 73, and his anaesthetist, Dr Abdulhay Munshi, 56, caused the agonising and traumatic death of their son, Zayyaan, last Friday...