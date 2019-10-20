EFF expels leader who wouldn't 'lie'





The EFF female leader who refused to decline a seat in parliament has been expelled from the party.Lungile Gabuza was told of her expulsion on the same day that her hearing was held last week.The decision was not communicated in writing.The Sunday Times understands that Gabuza, a member of the party's KwaZulu-Natal command team, is appealing the decision. She was not available for comment at the time of going to press.The party suspended and indicted Gabuza on 11 charges including violating the EFF constitution by "failing to uphold the oath you swore to and to act without any motive of personal gain or material benefit, and further to act with awareness that you are not entitled to any positions or deployments".This, after she refused to sign a letter sent to her by secretary-general Godrich Gardee declaring her unavailability to go to parliament, without an explanation of why she should "lie". Gabuza's sympathisers have appealed to the party, in a letter sent to Gardee and the national disciplinary committee to put her expulsion in writing. This would give her a chance to appeal against the sanction before the 20-day appeal window closes.EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said: "Decisions like that can only be taken by a Central Command Team (CCT). No CCT has sat yet. Also, outcomes of the CCT are communicated, not verbally, but by way of a letter from the secretary-general," he said.