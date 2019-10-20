Eskom asks Bok fans to use power sparingly to avert cuts in World Cup

Eskom bosses were huddled in a meeting last night in a last-ditch scrum to keep the lights on for the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup quarterfinal clash against Japan today.



After a week of intermittent power cuts and confusing statements from Eskom’s top brass, red-blooded rugby fans are dreading the thought of missing the do-or-die match against the World Cup hosts...