Eskom asks Bok fans to use power sparingly to avert cuts in World Cup
20 October 2019 - 00:04
Eskom bosses were huddled in a meeting last night in a last-ditch scrum to keep the lights on for the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup quarterfinal clash against Japan today.
After a week of intermittent power cuts and confusing statements from Eskom’s top brass, red-blooded rugby fans are dreading the thought of missing the do-or-die match against the World Cup hosts...
