From Limpopo to London: SABC property up for sale

Broadcaster owned property in London and several towns in South Africa

A farm in Limpopo, a flat in London, an apartment block in Cape Town, flats in Mafikeng and homes in Tshwane townships. These are all part of a bizarre property portfolio that the SABC is trying to offload.



The SABC has received R2.1bn of a R3.2bn bailout from the government. It received the money two weeks ago after months of delay while fine-tuning its turnaround strategy...