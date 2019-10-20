Gwayi-Shangani Dam leaves villagers fearing for future

Residents of rural area say government keeping them in the dark about relocation

Hundreds of villagers from Binga in Matabeleland North still have no idea where they will be relocated to when the Gwayi-Shangani Dam is completed.



The US$121m dam being built by the China International Water & Electric Corp will displace the residents of 500 homesteads, plus at least 2,500 cattle...