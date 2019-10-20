Gwayi-Shangani Dam leaves villagers fearing for future
Residents of rural area say government keeping them in the dark about relocation
20 October 2019 - 07:31
Hundreds of villagers from Binga in Matabeleland North still have no idea where they will be relocated to when the Gwayi-Shangani Dam is completed.
The US$121m dam being built by the China International Water & Electric Corp will displace the residents of 500 homesteads, plus at least 2,500 cattle...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.