Lindiwe Mazibuko finds the right fit - training future public servants

Lindiwe Mazibuko has moved on from her tempestuous time with the DA into a role where she hopes to revolutionise the public service by finding and training the right people for the right jobs. She spoke to Sue de Groot

In keeping with the name and ethos of Apolitical Academy, the foundation she runs, Lindiwe Mazibuko prefers not to comment on the messy affairs of the DA, the party she represented in parliament from 2011 to 2014 as leader of the opposition in the National Assembly. Now a nonpartisan, she will also not pass judgment on the shenanigans of any other political party. What she will say is how bizarre it is for any party to seek to define itself by an anticorruption stance.



“It is very strange that in SA this has become commonplace,” says Mazibuko. “Both the DA and the EFF say: ‘We are the anticorruption party.’ That’s not an offer! It’s like saying: ‘I’m actually really special — I don’t steal.’ That shouldn’t be how politics works. Being anticorruption is a requirement. You can’t put it in your manifesto. It is literally where you should begin.”..