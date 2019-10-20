News

Matric pass rate cut ... for some markers

Teachers not meeting original criteria mark simpler questions

20 October 2019 - 00:00 By PREGA GOVENDER

The Eastern Cape education department has lowered its requirement for some teachers to qualify as matric markers in physical science after applicants  failed to meet the eligibility criteria.

The shock move comes as most of the more than 790,000 matrics countrywide start their exams this week...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Former Springbok coach's niece in alleged affair with Bishops school boy News
  2. SA man on Alaskan murder rap was a 'meek and loved by all' News
  3. Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed News
  4. Death of 76 puppies exposes 'cruel' state of police dog facility News
  5. Parents say private schools' admission tests aim to exclude News

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X