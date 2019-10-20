Matric pass rate cut ... for some markers
Teachers not meeting original criteria mark simpler questions
20 October 2019 - 00:00
The Eastern Cape education department has lowered its requirement for some teachers to qualify as matric markers in physical science after applicants failed to meet the eligibility criteria.
The shock move comes as most of the more than 790,000 matrics countrywide start their exams this week...
