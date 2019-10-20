More ‘cake’, less pornography for sex education teachers
20 October 2019 - 00:00
For some conservative teachers, using the word “vagina” during life orientation lessons is “culturally inappropriate” and taboo — instead they call it “cake” or ikhekhe.
Some don’t show pupils how to use a condom because they believe it will encourage them to have sex...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.