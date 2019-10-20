Robben Island boat sale sparks corruption investigation
Singapore purchase probed as local companies cry foul
20 October 2019 - 00:00
A plan to bolster Robben Island tourism with a new R100m ferry flagship has erupted into a new island corruption storm.
The decision to buy the vessel from Singapore is one of several deals being investigated by the sport, arts & culture department, which manages the Robben Island Museum...
