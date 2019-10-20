Rural rider saddles up for the pro racing life
Star of bareback village racing is training as jockey
20 October 2019 - 00:00
The dusty, makeshift tracks he honed his traditional horse-racing skills on have helped kick Philasande Mxoli into a gallop.
Mxoli, 21, from the village of Debe Nek, outside King William’s Town in the Eastern Cape, first got on a horse when he was 13. Traditional racing was a no-frills affair, with no oval track, fancy gear or even a saddle.Now he is enrolled as one of seven first-year apprentices at the South African Jockey Academy in Durban, with his first formal race already done and dusted...
