SOCIAL | Celebrity planner Colin Cowie chooses local planner for his Franschhoek nuptuals

Acclaimed wedding planner turns to local whizz for his nuptials

He’s been voted by Vogue Magazine as the world’s No 1 wedding planner, but South Africa-raised events supremo Colin Cowie, whose clients include Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Elton John and Oprah Winfrey, has turned to a former Springbok touch-rugby player to help him put together his most important day.



When Cowie walks down the aisle to marry his beau, commodities trader Danny Peuscovich, on a Franschhoek wine estate early next year he will have Khali Collins to thank for help in making his nuptials memorable...