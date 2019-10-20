The A-Listers
SOCIAL | Ubuntu Pathways celebrates two decades of doing good
20 October 2019 - 00:00
What do a glam banking couple, a former soccer star and a US wedding planner to the stars have in common?
All three are avid supporters of an inventive Port Elizabeth-based NGO which helps over 2,000 vulnerable and orphaned children through its “cradle to career” programme...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.