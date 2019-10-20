The painted wolf: Endangered hunters hanging on by a thread

The animal also known as a wild dog would like you to know that it prefers to be called a painted wolf. Also, it would like more attention. Claire Keeton spoke to the photographer who helped bring these endearing endangered animals into our homes

It is part of the ethos of documentary and wildlife photographers to observe and not intervene. But faced with a situation in which they could save the life of a person or animal, many of them have broken this rule. Take Nick Dyer, for example — he did not intend to shout at the lions that attacked the fluffy painted wolf cubs whose life stories he had been recording for months, but he couldn’t help himself.



“The shout was totally involuntary,” he said. “I was madly in love with the pups and didn’t want anything to happen to them. I had spent a lot of time with them since they were about four months old.”..