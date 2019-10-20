UK parliament deals fresh blow to Boris Johnson's Brexit deal
20 October 2019 - 00:00
A defiant British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not negotiate a further delay to Britain's departure from the EU after parliament voted yesterday to postpone a vote on his Brexit deal.
Parliament voted 322 to 306 in favour of an amendment that means Johnson is obliged to write to the EU seeking a delay beyond Britain's scheduled departure date of October 31...
