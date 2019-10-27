A million farm jobs at risk because of drought, says experts
Water experts say SA's water resources are going down the drain
27 October 2019 - 00:01
SA has more than enough water. But water experts say that with R9bn worth of water wasted every year through leaks and poor management, there are few resources to ease the threat of a drought that could cripple vast farming regions.
Trevor Balzer, who is on the presidential economic advisory panel on water and sanitation, and Mike Muller, former director-general of water affairs say SA doesn't need more money but rather urgent improvements to the management of water...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.