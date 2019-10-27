News

A million farm jobs at risk because of drought, says experts

Water experts say SA's water resources are going down the drain

27 October 2019 - 00:01 By ALEX PATRICK and GRAEME HOSKEN

SA has more than enough water. But water experts say that with R9bn worth of water wasted every year through leaks and poor management, there are few resources to ease the threat of a drought that could cripple vast farming regions.

Trevor Balzer, who is on the presidential economic advisory panel on water and sanitation, and Mike Muller, former director-general of water affairs say SA doesn't need more money but rather urgent improvements to the management of water...

