Cellphone base station in Western Cape 'built illegally', say authorities

A private landowner illegally cleared a road through a state nature reserve and built an unauthorised cellphone base station on the summit of the Western Cape's second-highest mountain peak, CapeNature confirmed this week.



The unusual land invasion, first reported in the Sunday Times in July, has led to government officials trudging up the 2,249m peak to figure out where the large concrete eyesore came from - and how it got there...