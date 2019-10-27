News

Crippling drought takes a heavy toll on Free State residents

Free State on the brink of humanitarian disaster

27 October 2019 - 00:00 By Alex Patrick

Dineo Moteka, 36, waits for an hour to fill her two 20l buckets from a spring on a hillside in QwaQwa. On her back, she carries her baby, protected from the harsh weather by a blanket.

It is a two-hour round trip for water in the Maluti-a-Phofung municipality in the eastern Free State. The municipality encompasses the towns of Harrismith, Kestell and Phuthaditjhaba...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Dr Beale’s theatre of nightmares: Families blame paediatric surgeon for kids' ... News
  2. Adopted children in limbo as home affairs changes rules News
  3. 'There's the door!', says embattled Maimane to divisive members News
  4. No-show ANC leave key posts empty in KZN municipality News
  5. NPA on the hunt overseas for ill-gotten Gupta gains News

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X