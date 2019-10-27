Crippling drought takes a heavy toll on Free State residents

Free State on the brink of humanitarian disaster

Dineo Moteka, 36, waits for an hour to fill her two 20l buckets from a spring on a hillside in QwaQwa. On her back, she carries her baby, protected from the harsh weather by a blanket.



It is a two-hour round trip for water in the Maluti-a-Phofung municipality in the eastern Free State. The municipality encompasses the towns of Harrismith, Kestell and Phuthaditjhaba...