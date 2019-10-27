Despair and violence for migrant kids stuck in limbo on Greek island

At the notoriously overcrowded Greek island camp of Moria, Ezzatolah Soleimani admits he cries often amid despair, scenes of violence and interminable waits for food and basic sanitation.



The young Afghan is just 16, one of more than 4,000 unaccompanied minors trapped in Greece by closed European borders and bureaucratic hurdles...