Despair and violence for migrant kids stuck in limbo on Greek island
27 October 2019 - 00:00
At the notoriously overcrowded Greek island camp of Moria, Ezzatolah Soleimani admits he cries often amid despair, scenes of violence and interminable waits for food and basic sanitation.
The young Afghan is just 16, one of more than 4,000 unaccompanied minors trapped in Greece by closed European borders and bureaucratic hurdles...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.