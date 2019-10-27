Did red tape keep 'theatre of nightmares' Dr Beale in practice?

Health council takes years on complaints by bereaved families

The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) has come under fire after revealing it was running multiple investigations into prominent Johannesburg paediatric surgeon Peter Beale at the time two children died after going under his knife.



The investigations, according to the HPCSA, were into his competence, among other things...