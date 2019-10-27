News

Did red tape keep 'theatre of nightmares' Dr Beale in practice?

Health council takes years on complaints by bereaved families

27 October 2019 - 00:02 By GRAEME HOSKEN

The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) has come under fire after revealing it was running multiple investigations into prominent Johannesburg paediatric surgeon Peter Beale at the time two children died after going under his knife.

The investigations, according to the HPCSA, were into his competence, among other things...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Dr Beale’s theatre of nightmares: Families blame paediatric surgeon for kids' ... News
  2. Adopted children in limbo as home affairs changes rules News
  3. 'There's the door!', says embattled Maimane to divisive members News
  4. No-show ANC leave key posts empty in KZN municipality News
  5. NPA on the hunt overseas for ill-gotten Gupta gains News

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X