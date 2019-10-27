Did red tape keep 'theatre of nightmares' Dr Beale in practice?
Health council takes years on complaints by bereaved families
27 October 2019 - 00:02
The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) has come under fire after revealing it was running multiple investigations into prominent Johannesburg paediatric surgeon Peter Beale at the time two children died after going under his knife.
The investigations, according to the HPCSA, were into his competence, among other things...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.