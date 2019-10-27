'He's totally broken'- School sexual assault victims struggle to move on

A former pupil of Parktown Boys' High School in Johannesburg, who was one of convicted serial sex offender Collan Rex's victims, is planning to make a living hanging off oil rigs with a rope.



The 19-year-old, who scraped a pass in matric last year, wrote the exams while he was a patient at a private psychiatric facility in North West...